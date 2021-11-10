Boston Common Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,504 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 4,549 shares during the quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $13,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. D. Scott Neal Inc. grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 3.7% during the second quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. now owns 1,491 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 18.6% during the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 344 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 2.3% during the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 2,544 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 2.8% during the second quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 2,148 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 0.7% during the second quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 8,355 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LOW shares. TheStreet cut Lowe’s Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Loop Capital cut Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, OTR Global cut Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.30.

LOW stock traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $234.93. The stock had a trading volume of 14,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,750,433. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $215.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $202.20. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $146.72 and a 52 week high of $239.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $27.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.76 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 541.39% and a net margin of 7.41%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 20th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 19th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 33.02%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Further Reading: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.