Boston Common Asset Management LLC Has $5.65 Million Stake in adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,361 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,547 shares during the quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in adidas were worth $5,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ADDYY. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of adidas in the first quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Henry James International Management Inc. boosted its holdings in adidas by 2.4% in the second quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 3,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. bought a new stake in adidas in the second quarter valued at approximately $440,000. Capital Square LLC bought a new stake in adidas in the second quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in adidas by 10.8% in the second quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 9,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. 0.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of adidas in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of adidas in a report on Monday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of adidas in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut adidas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.00.

OTCMKTS ADDYY traded up $1.34 on Wednesday, reaching $171.68. The company had a trading volume of 32,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,932. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $164.44 and its 200 day moving average is $174.29. adidas AG has a 52-week low of $149.45 and a 52-week high of $199.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

adidas AG engages in the design, distribution, and marketing of athletic and sporting lifestyle products. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Businesses. The North America segment includes North America adidas and North America Reebok.

