Boston Common Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,821 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $11,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its holdings in The Home Depot by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 1,923 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. lifted its holdings in The Home Depot by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 1,374 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. lifted its holdings in The Home Depot by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 1,756 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Home Depot by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,982 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,245,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in The Home Depot by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,579 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:HD traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $370.45. 6,531 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,784,521. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $345.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $329.88. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $246.59 and a fifty-two week high of $375.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31. The company has a market capitalization of $390.96 billion, a PE ratio of 26.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.00.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 709.19%. The firm had revenue of $41.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.02 EPS. The Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 46.41%.

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,154 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.62, for a total value of $375,765.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 68,468 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.46, for a total transaction of $22,283,595.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,622 shares of company stock worth $24,302,611 over the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Loop Capital lowered shares of The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $370.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $347.82.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

