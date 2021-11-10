Boston Common Asset Management LLC Purchases 274,067 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 945.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 303,053 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 274,067 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $20,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,017,942 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,231,535,000 after purchasing an additional 754,213 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,299,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,739,075,000 after purchasing an additional 829,887 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 56.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 28,961,844 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,994,313,000 after purchasing an additional 10,499,694 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,915,321 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,505,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,989,872 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $756,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702,366 shares during the last quarter. 78.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Several research firms have commented on GILD. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$84.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.36.

GILD traded up $0.79 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.94. The stock had a trading volume of 55,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,185,983. The company has a market capitalization of $83.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.29, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.34. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.56 and a twelve month high of $73.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.56.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.93. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 56.59%. The company had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. Gilead Sciences’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 48.46%.

In other news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 13,610 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $986,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,179 shares in the company, valued at $2,187,977.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

Featured Article: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.