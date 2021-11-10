Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $117.80.

BXP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 price objective on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Mizuho started coverage on Boston Properties in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Barclays started coverage on Boston Properties in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $134.00 target price for the company. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Boston Properties from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

In related news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.15, for a total value of $5,091,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,083,091.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP John J. Stroman sold 4,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.29, for a total transaction of $486,053.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,136 shares of company stock valued at $6,147,664 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Boston Properties by 18.3% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Boston Properties by 2.3% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Page Arthur B raised its position in shares of Boston Properties by 1.4% in the second quarter. Page Arthur B now owns 7,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Boston Properties by 1.3% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Boston Properties by 30.4% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BXP traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $117.42. The stock had a trading volume of 388,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 961,114. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Boston Properties has a 52 week low of $86.33 and a 52 week high of $124.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $113.83 and a 200 day moving average of $114.64. The company has a market cap of $18.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.16.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($1.01). Boston Properties had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 4.08%. The firm had revenue of $730.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. Boston Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Boston Properties will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is 192.16%.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

