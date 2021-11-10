Bouchey Financial Group Ltd Acquires New Shares in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd acquired a new position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 42,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,189,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of PPL by 21.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,656,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $745,587,000 after purchasing an additional 4,713,861 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in PPL by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,931,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $137,942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621,682 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of PPL by 58.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,146,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $87,994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162,600 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of PPL by 1,332.1% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,120,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of PPL by 69.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,085,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,325,000 after purchasing an additional 851,588 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPL stock traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $28.89. 34,036 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,729,293. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.81 and a beta of 0.74. PPL Co. has a twelve month low of $26.15 and a twelve month high of $30.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. PPL had a positive return on equity of 8.07% and a negative net margin of 21.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.75%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -97.08%.

Several research firms have commented on PPL. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of PPL from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of PPL to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on PPL from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised PPL from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on PPL from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.58.

PPL Profile

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.

