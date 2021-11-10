Bouchey Financial Group Ltd Buys 140 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises about 0.5% of Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 8,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 70.2% in the 2nd quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 25,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,868,000 after purchasing an additional 10,553 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 48.7% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 53,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,156,000 after buying an additional 17,363 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 16.4% during the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,776,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Hapoalim BM boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 72.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 12,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after acquiring an additional 5,035 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWM stock traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $240.33. 717,207 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,985,500. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $168.34 and a 52-week high of $244.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $225.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $224.35.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

