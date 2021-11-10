Bouchey Financial Group Ltd Makes New Investment in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 64,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,134,000. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MTUM. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 263,707.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 176,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,654,000 after purchasing an additional 176,684 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 5,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 66.0% in the 2nd quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after acquiring an additional 2,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter.

MTUM traded down $2.93 on Wednesday, hitting $190.37. The company had a trading volume of 2,870,253 shares. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $183.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $176.28. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $81.37 and a 12-month high of $113.60.

