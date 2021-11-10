Bouchey Financial Group Ltd Sells 298 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 298 shares during the period. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 514.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,551,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,849,000 after purchasing an additional 15,531,426 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 8,075,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,663,000 after purchasing an additional 186,377 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,753,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,455,000 after purchasing an additional 284,038 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 21.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,567,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,779,000 after acquiring an additional 636,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 28.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,353,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,703,000 after acquiring an additional 743,372 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHD traded up $0.30 on Wednesday, hitting $78.98. 21,792 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,854,585. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.41. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $59.87 and a one year high of $79.28.

