Bouchey Financial Group Ltd Sells 71 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 423 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 71 shares during the quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s holdings in Tesla were worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Milestone Resources Group Ltd increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 56.0% in the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 39 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 53.1% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 49 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. 39.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Tesla from $150.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Tesla from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “sell” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $537.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $910.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $737.73.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,038.18, for a total transaction of $1,038,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.41, for a total value of $1,058,115.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,400,673.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 179,847 shares of company stock valued at $192,598,477 over the last ninety days. 25.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TSLA traded up $49.50 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,073.00. The company had a trading volume of 728,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,859,910. The company has a market cap of $1.08 trillion, a P/E ratio of 345.24, a PEG ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 2.00. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $396.03 and a 12 month high of $1,243.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $864.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $729.28.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $13.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

