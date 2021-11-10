BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) Announces Earnings Results

BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.11), Fidelity Earnings reports. BP Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 65.81% and a net margin of 134.24%.

Shares of BP Midstream Partners stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,387. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 10.04, a current ratio of 10.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.72. BP Midstream Partners has a 52-week low of $10.25 and a 52-week high of $15.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be paid a $0.347 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 27th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.64%. BP Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.68%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BP Midstream Partners stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP) by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,653 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,907 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.06% of BP Midstream Partners worth $849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BPMP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho cut shares of BP Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. TheStreet raised shares of BP Midstream Partners from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BP Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of BP Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Jonestrading cut shares of BP Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.31.

About BP Midstream Partners

BP Midstream Partners LP engages in the operation, development, and acquisition of pipelines and other midstream assets. Its assets consist of interests in entities that own crude oil, natural gas, refined products and diluent pipelines, and refined product terminals. The company was founded on May 22, 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

