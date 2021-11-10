Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Cuts Holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT trimmed its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,342 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $4,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ARE. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,955,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $814,178,000 after purchasing an additional 123,574 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 1st quarter worth $216,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 1st quarter worth $624,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 555,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,193,000 after buying an additional 145,654 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ARE shares. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $205.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $187.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.83.

In other news, CIO Daniel J. Ryan sold 10,000 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.90, for a total value of $2,069,000.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 122,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,325,594.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ARE traded up $0.50 on Wednesday, reaching $207.45. 373 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 538,900. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $200.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $193.42. The firm has a market cap of $32.15 billion, a PE ratio of 27.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.75. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $153.62 and a 12 month high of $211.70.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $547.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.52 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 6.10% and a net margin of 46.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.09%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. The firm also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

See Also: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.