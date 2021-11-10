Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Decreases Stock Position in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lowered its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,037 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $3,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the second quarter valued at $3,067,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Dolby Laboratories by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,120,431 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $110,128,000 after buying an additional 6,559 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its position in Dolby Laboratories by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 5,485 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 132,700.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,328 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 215.3% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 216,656 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $21,295,000 after acquiring an additional 147,940 shares during the last quarter. 59.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Barrington Research upgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

In other Dolby Laboratories news, CMO Todd Pendleton sold 4,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.62, for a total transaction of $417,655.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Ryan Nicholson sold 3,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total transaction of $329,827.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 123,276 shares of company stock worth $11,837,929. Company insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DLB traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $89.20. 13 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 271,109. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a PE ratio of 31.97, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.95. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.02 and a 12 month high of $104.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $91.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.00.

Dolby Laboratories Profile

Dolby Laboratoties, Inc designs and manufactures audio and imaging products for the cinema, television, broadcast, and entertainment industries. Its products include Cinema Imaging, Cinema Audio, Dolby Conference Phone, Dolby Voice Room, and Other Products. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

