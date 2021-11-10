Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Grows Stake in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its position in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 139,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,360 shares during the quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Spirit Realty Capital were worth $6,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SRC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,023,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $814,428,000 after buying an additional 463,369 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,159,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $390,340,000 after acquiring an additional 579,043 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,172,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $250,721,000 after acquiring an additional 224,534 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 45.2% in the second quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 2,592,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $124,022,000 after purchasing an additional 807,265 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 13.9% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,924,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,073,000 after purchasing an additional 234,326 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Spirit Realty Capital alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SRC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group set a $48.63 target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.56.

Spirit Realty Capital stock opened at $48.77 on Wednesday. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.10 and a 52 week high of $52.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.05 and a 200-day moving average of $48.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.27.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.48). Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 4.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michelle M. Frymire bought 2,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $51.00 per share, for a total transaction of $121,686.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,772 shares in the company, valued at $243,372. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Realty Capital Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance and accounting and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Read More: How does quantitative easing work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.