Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Sells 147 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT cut its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 147 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $4,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. 76.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Barclays reduced their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.25.

In related news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.14, for a total value of $44,432.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Sally Massey sold 610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total value of $47,079.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,621.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 146,386 shares of company stock worth $11,298,048 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $77.95. 20,070 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,563,095. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.59. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $74.01 and a 1 year high of $86.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 297.62% and a net margin of 15.37%. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 21st will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 20th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 57.51%.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

