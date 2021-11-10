BrainsWay (BWAY) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 million. BrainsWay had a negative net margin of 23.04% and a negative return on equity of 15.05%. On average, analysts expect BrainsWay to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ BWAY opened at $8.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.76 and a beta of 1.15. BrainsWay has a 52-week low of $5.76 and a 52-week high of $11.77.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BWAY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BrainsWay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of BrainsWay in a research report on Friday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.20.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BrainsWay stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 165,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,684,000. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.00% of BrainsWay as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 46.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BrainsWay

Brainsway Ltd. is a commercial stage medical device company, which focuses on the development and sale of non-invasive neuromodulation products using the proprietary Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (Deep TMS) technology for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD) and obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD).

