Brenntag (FRA:BNR) Given a €88.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Posted by on Nov 10th, 2021

Jefferies Financial Group set a €88.00 ($103.53) target price on Brenntag (FRA:BNR) in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on BNR. Kepler Capital Markets set a €88.00 ($103.53) price target on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €105.00 ($123.53) price objective on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Monday, November 1st. UBS Group set a €82.00 ($96.47) price objective on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €82.40 ($96.94) price objective on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €95.00 ($111.76) price objective on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Monday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €89.34 ($105.10).

Shares of BNR stock opened at €79.10 ($93.06) on Tuesday. Brenntag has a one year low of €43.06 ($50.66) and a one year high of €56.25 ($66.18). The company has a 50 day moving average price of €82.93 and a 200 day moving average price of €80.90.

Brenntag Company Profile

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

Featured Story: What is Call Option Volume?

Analyst Recommendations for Brenntag (FRA:BNR)

Receive News & Ratings for Brenntag Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brenntag and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.