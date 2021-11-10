Brenntag (FRA:BNR) Given a €88.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €88.00 ($103.53) target price on Brenntag (FRA:BNR) in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on BNR. Kepler Capital Markets set a €88.00 ($103.53) price target on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €105.00 ($123.53) price objective on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Monday, November 1st. UBS Group set a €82.00 ($96.47) price objective on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €82.40 ($96.94) price objective on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €95.00 ($111.76) price objective on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Monday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €89.34 ($105.10).

Shares of BNR stock opened at €79.10 ($93.06) on Tuesday. Brenntag has a one year low of €43.06 ($50.66) and a one year high of €56.25 ($66.18). The company has a 50 day moving average price of €82.93 and a 200 day moving average price of €80.90.

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

