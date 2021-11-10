Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Brickell Biotech had a negative net margin of 9,449.56% and a negative return on equity of 130.86%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share.
NASDAQ:BBI traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.35. 6,992,550 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,239,817. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.74. Brickell Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $0.35 and a fifty-two week high of $1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.23 million, a P/E ratio of -0.58 and a beta of -0.07.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brickell Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.
Brickell Biotech Company Profile
Brickell Biotech, Inc engages in the development of prescription therapeutics for the treatment of skin diseases. Its pipeline consists of new molecular entities targeting the treatment of the following indications: hyperhidrosis, allergic contact dermatitis, androgenic alopecia, cutaneous t-cell lymphoma and psoriasis.
Further Reading: Forex
Receive News & Ratings for Brickell Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brickell Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.