Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Brickell Biotech had a negative net margin of 9,449.56% and a negative return on equity of 130.86%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share.

NASDAQ:BBI traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.35. 6,992,550 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,239,817. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.74. Brickell Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $0.35 and a fifty-two week high of $1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.23 million, a P/E ratio of -0.58 and a beta of -0.07.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brickell Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Brickell Biotech stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Brickell Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBI) by 142.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,404 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,248 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.11% of Brickell Biotech worth $82,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 14.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brickell Biotech Company Profile

Brickell Biotech, Inc engages in the development of prescription therapeutics for the treatment of skin diseases. Its pipeline consists of new molecular entities targeting the treatment of the following indications: hyperhidrosis, allergic contact dermatitis, androgenic alopecia, cutaneous t-cell lymphoma and psoriasis.

