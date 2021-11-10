Bridgeway Capital Management LLC Acquires 20,800 Shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX)

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 83,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,800 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals worth $482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,766,865 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,145,000 after buying an additional 164,171 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 635,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,932,000 after acquiring an additional 9,887 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 73.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,186,467 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,462,000 after acquiring an additional 500,706 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 48,691 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 6,338 shares during the last quarter. 63.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on CPRX. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, August 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.95.

In other news, CEO Patrick J. Mcenany sold 54,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.52, for a total value of $298,968.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Steve Miller sold 80,000 shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.56, for a total transaction of $444,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 821,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,568,785.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 326,276 shares of company stock worth $1,827,885 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CPRX opened at $6.17 on Wednesday. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.22 and a 52-week high of $6.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.54. The stock has a market cap of $636.56 million, a P/E ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.33.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 58.80% and a return on equity of 28.22%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases, including Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS), congenital myasthenic syndromes (CMS), MuSK antibody positive myasthenia gravis, spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) type 3, and infantile spasms.

