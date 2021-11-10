Bridgeway Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Steel Connect, Inc. (NASDAQ:STCN)

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Steel Connect, Inc. (NASDAQ:STCN) by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 274,845 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 68,700 shares during the quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC owned about 0.44% of Steel Connect worth $550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Steel Connect by 6.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 232,624 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 13,335 shares in the last quarter. Defender Capital LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Steel Connect by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 75,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Steel Connect by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,793,573 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,587,000 after purchasing an additional 31,156 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Steel Connect by 30,840.3% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 46,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 45,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Steel Connect in the 1st quarter worth about $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Steel Connect alerts:

STCN opened at $1.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.97. Steel Connect, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.51 and a 12-month high of $2.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.79 million, a P/E ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 0.67.

Steel Connect, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of supply chain management and direct marketing services. It operates through the following segments: Supply Chain and Direct Marketing. Steel Connect was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Smyrna, TN.

Further Reading: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Connect Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Connect and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.