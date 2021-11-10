Bridgeway Capital Management LLC Grows Position in GBS Inc. (NYSE:GBS)

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in GBS Inc. (NYSE:GBS) by 555.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings in GBS were worth $465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in GBS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GBS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GBS in the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GBS in the first quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new position in GBS during the second quarter worth approximately $194,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Science Biosensor Diagnos Life sold 248,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.26, for a total transaction of $561,420.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,310,620 shares of company stock worth $3,237,286.

Shares of NYSE:GBS opened at $2.01 on Wednesday. GBS Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.94 and a 52-week high of $14.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.73.

About GBS

GBS Inc operates as a biosensor diagnostic technology company. Its principal product is Saliva Glucose Biosensor, a saliva glucose monitoring system for diabetes management. The company also focuses on developing other diagnostic tests in the areas of biochemistry, tumor markers, immunology, hormones, and other biomarkers.

