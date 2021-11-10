Bridgeway Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD)

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,900 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $562,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand by 0.9% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 55,928 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,885,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 10.1% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,987 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 7.5% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 11,509 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 19.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,364 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 0.8% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 126,788 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,457,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cornerstone OnDemand news, insider Adam J. Weiss sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.11, for a total value of $228,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Adam L. Miller sold 3,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.68, for a total transaction of $218,784.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,429,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,046,108.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,700 shares of company stock worth $667,026. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:CSOD opened at $57.49 on Wednesday. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. has a one year low of $36.49 and a one year high of $57.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.30 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.25.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $45.00 to $57.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $57.50 in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.75.

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc engages in the provision of learning and talent management solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It also engages in the provision of support packages, client success framework, technical consulting and content, implementation, business consulting and educational services.

