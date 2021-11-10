Bridgeway Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA)

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 12,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $502,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vocera Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vocera Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Vocera Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Vocera Communications in the 2nd quarter worth $251,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Vocera Communications in the 2nd quarter worth $257,000.

Vocera Communications stock opened at $59.13 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.86. Vocera Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.83 and a 52-week high of $59.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -246.36 and a beta of 0.31.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $63.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.54 million. Vocera Communications had a negative net margin of 3.43% and a positive return on equity of 2.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vocera Communications, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on VCRA shares. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Vocera Communications in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Vocera Communications from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Vocera Communications from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vocera Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Vocera Communications from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.60.

In related news, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 9,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.74, for a total value of $418,886.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mary Bridget Duffy sold 723 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total value of $33,489.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,676 shares of company stock worth $2,376,345 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Vocera Communications, Inc engages in the provision of secure, integrated, intelligent communication and workflow solutions. It offers smartphone and wearable devices, clinical communication software, system interoperability and alarm management, and patient and family engagement products. The firm serves the healthcare, hospitality, retail, veterinary care, education, and energy industries.

