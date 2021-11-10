Bridgeway Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in The Dixie Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXYN)

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC decreased its position in The Dixie Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXYN) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 211,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 19,400 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC owned 1.37% of The Dixie Group worth $621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Dixie Group by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 15,233 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 4,233 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Dixie Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Dixie Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $171,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of The Dixie Group by 85.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 58,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 26,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of The Dixie Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $191,000. 47.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Dixie Group alerts:

Shares of DXYN stock opened at $5.23 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 2.25. The Dixie Group, Inc. has a one year low of $1.30 and a one year high of $6.00. The firm has a market cap of $80.75 million, a P/E ratio of 43.59 and a beta of 2.63.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of The Dixie Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th.

The Dixie Group Profile

The Dixie Group, Inc engages in the marketing, manufacture, and sale of floorcovering products. It serves the commercial and residential markets. Its brands include Fabrica, Masland Residential, Dixie Home, and AtlasMasland The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Dalton, GA.

Featured Article: How does inflation affect different investments?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXYN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Dixie Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXYN).

Receive News & Ratings for The Dixie Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Dixie Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.