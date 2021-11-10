Bridgeway Capital Management LLC Sells 214,574 Shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX)

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) by 63.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 214,574 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of NexTier Oilfield Solutions worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NEX. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 575.3% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,565,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,494,000 after buying an additional 4,741,684 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 112.0% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,454,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,961,000 after buying an additional 2,881,368 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 101.3% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,610,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,707,000 after purchasing an additional 2,824,148 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 5,445.4% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,439,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 7.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,321,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.74% of the company’s stock.

Get NexTier Oilfield Solutions alerts:

In other news, CAO Burns Lamphung Ngo sold 25,000 shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.14, for a total value of $103,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,600 shares in the company, valued at $168,084. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:NEX opened at $4.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 3.01. NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.28 and a 1 year high of $5.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.32.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $393.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.95 million. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative net margin of 27.68% and a negative return on equity of 47.57%. NexTier Oilfield Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.41) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on NEX. Zacks Investment Research cut NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.26.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Company Profile

NexTier Oilfield Solutions, Incis an oilfield service company. It offers completion solutions, hydraulic fracturing, wire line, pump down, coiled tubing, cementing, rig services, special services, and fluids management services. The company operates through the following segments: Completion Services, Well Construction and Intervention Services and Well Support Services.

See Also: Outperform Rating

Receive News & Ratings for NexTier Oilfield Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexTier Oilfield Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.