Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) Receives $27.03 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.03.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Britvic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.33 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Britvic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Peel Hunt assumed coverage on Britvic in a report on Monday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $26.72 price objective on Britvic and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Britvic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th.

Shares of BTVCY opened at $24.24 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.02. Britvic has a 52-week low of $20.21 and a 52-week high of $29.19.

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

