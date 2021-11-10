Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.283-$6.509 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.400. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE BR opened at $178.36 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $172.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market cap of $20.79 billion, a PE ratio of 38.36 and a beta of 0.85. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a 12 month low of $137.91 and a 12 month high of $185.00.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 41.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. This is a boost from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.05%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BR. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $181.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $179.60.

In related news, VP Vijay Mayadas sold 1,735 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.00, for a total value of $296,685.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,278,933. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Liberatore sold 32,727 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.65, for a total transaction of $5,748,497.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,620,497.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 252,919 shares of company stock valued at $42,604,435. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

