Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.283-$6.509 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.400. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
NYSE BR opened at $178.36 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $172.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market cap of $20.79 billion, a PE ratio of 38.36 and a beta of 0.85. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a 12 month low of $137.91 and a 12 month high of $185.00.
Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 41.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.
Several brokerages have issued reports on BR. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $181.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $179.60.
In related news, VP Vijay Mayadas sold 1,735 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.00, for a total value of $296,685.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,278,933. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Liberatore sold 32,727 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.65, for a total transaction of $5,748,497.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,620,497.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 252,919 shares of company stock valued at $42,604,435. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.
About Broadridge Financial Solutions
Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.
