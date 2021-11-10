Brokerages Anticipate Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $267.04 Million

Equities research analysts expect Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) to post sales of $267.04 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Bio-Techne’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $263.81 million to $268.70 million. Bio-Techne reported sales of $224.25 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 19.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Bio-Techne will report full year sales of $1.10 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.11 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Bio-Techne.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.11. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 17.94%. The company had revenue of $257.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TECH. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Bio-Techne from $522.00 to $548.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Argus lifted their price objective on Bio-Techne from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on Bio-Techne from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $486.00.

In other news, CFO James Hippel sold 662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.23, for a total value of $347,702.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brenda S. Furlow sold 3,538 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.95, for a total transaction of $1,676,835.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,909,648.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,431 shares of company stock worth $16,263,508. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 2.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 363,229 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $176,010,000 after purchasing an additional 9,715 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 4,220 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Techne in the 3rd quarter valued at $637,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Bio-Techne by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 45,512 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,054,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Bio-Techne by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 87,392 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,348,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. 94.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TECH traded up $1.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $503.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 214,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,455. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Bio-Techne has a twelve month low of $294.81 and a twelve month high of $543.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $506.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $467.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.32, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.11.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is presently 29.56%.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics &Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

