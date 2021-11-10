Brokerages Anticipate DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Will Post Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) will report earnings of $0.46 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for DocuSign’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.43 and the highest is $0.50. DocuSign reported earnings of $0.22 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 109.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, December 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that DocuSign will report full-year earnings of $1.72 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.84. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $2.43. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover DocuSign.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 9.18% and a negative return on equity of 23.08%. The business had revenue of $511.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

DOCU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $280.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of DocuSign from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $389.00 target price (up from $386.00) on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of DocuSign from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of DocuSign from $295.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DocuSign has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $309.20.

In other news, CFO Cynthia Gaylor sold 5,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.27, for a total transaction of $1,634,974.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 6,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.44, for a total transaction of $1,765,622.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,120 shares of company stock worth $9,339,914 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,951,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,739,213,000 after purchasing an additional 628,686 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,274,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,902,315,000 after purchasing an additional 34,051 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,978,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,069,243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157,690 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,661,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,862,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,762,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,399,000 after purchasing an additional 636,258 shares during the last quarter. 75.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DOCU stock opened at $275.17 on Wednesday. DocuSign has a 52-week low of $179.49 and a 52-week high of $314.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $273.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $263.30. The company has a market capitalization of $54.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -319.97 and a beta of 0.91.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

