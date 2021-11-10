Brokerages Anticipate Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $20.41 Million

Brokerages predict that Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) will report $20.41 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Fidus Investment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $19.65 million to $20.92 million. Fidus Investment reported sales of $23.63 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Fidus Investment will report full-year sales of $86.75 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $86.00 million to $87.27 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $84.55 million, with estimates ranging from $82.05 million to $86.61 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Fidus Investment.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. Fidus Investment had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 106.01%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FDUS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fidus Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Hovde Group upgraded Fidus Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $18.50 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Fidus Investment from $19.00 to $19.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fidus Investment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.60.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Fidus Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidus Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Fidus Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fidus Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidus Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FDUS opened at $17.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $434.73 million, a P/E ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.37. Fidus Investment has a twelve month low of $11.50 and a twelve month high of $18.52.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This is a boost from Fidus Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.32%. Fidus Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.90%.

Fidus Investment

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

