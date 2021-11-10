Brokerages Anticipate Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.28 Billion

Analysts expect Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) to post $1.28 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Keysight Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.29 billion. Keysight Technologies reported sales of $1.22 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Keysight Technologies will report full year sales of $4.92 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.91 billion to $4.94 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $5.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.15 billion to $5.21 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Keysight Technologies.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.10. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 29.41%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $170.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $158.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.91.

In related news, SVP Huei Sin Ee sold 8,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.79, for a total transaction of $1,492,602.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Keysight Technologies by 77.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 189,310 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,147,000 after buying an additional 82,810 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,503,000. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in Keysight Technologies by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,386 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Keysight Technologies by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 560,195 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $80,332,000 after buying an additional 151,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden grew its stake in Keysight Technologies by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 80,300 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $11,515,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. 84.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KEYS traded down $2.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $183.61. 710,193 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 991,918. The company has a market cap of $33.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.54, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Keysight Technologies has a 52 week low of $112.19 and a 52 week high of $187.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.26.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

