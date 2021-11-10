Brokerages Anticipate Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.66 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) to post sales of $1.66 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Mattel’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.68 billion and the lowest is $1.63 billion. Mattel posted sales of $1.63 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Mattel will report full-year sales of $5.32 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.30 billion to $5.34 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $5.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.50 billion to $5.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Mattel.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.12. Mattel had a return on equity of 57.56% and a net margin of 15.55%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS.

MAT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Mattel from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mattel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Mattel from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Mattel from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Mattel from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mattel has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.42.

Shares of NASDAQ MAT traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.56. 1,764,230 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,660,033. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.66. Mattel has a twelve month low of $13.48 and a twelve month high of $23.31.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Mattel by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mattel by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 307,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mattel by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 103,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 10,127 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mattel by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in Mattel in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,263,000. Institutional investors own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

Mattel Company Profile

Mattel, Inc is a global children’s entertainment company that specializes in the design and production of toys and consumer products. The company engages consumers through its portfolio of iconic franchises, including Barbie, Hot Wheels, American Girl, Fisher-Price, Thomas & Friends, UNO and MEGA. It operates through the following segments: North America, International and American Girl.

