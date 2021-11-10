Brokerages Anticipate Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $681.65 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) will post sales of $681.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Tetra Tech’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $671.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $692.00 million. Tetra Tech reported sales of $589.81 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tetra Tech will report full-year sales of $2.52 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.51 billion to $2.54 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.71 billion to $2.75 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Tetra Tech.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.80.

In related news, Director J Christopher Lewis sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.11, for a total transaction of $121,643.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,626 shares in the company, valued at $9,821,066.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Patrick C. Haden sold 5,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.88, for a total transaction of $798,552.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,380 shares in the company, valued at $499,834.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 16,066 shares of company stock worth $2,395,443. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the second quarter valued at about $69,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Tetra Tech during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Tetra Tech during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Tetra Tech by 59.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Tetra Tech during the second quarter worth about $62,000. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTEK traded down $1.40 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $176.62. 210,504 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 272,281. Tetra Tech has a 1-year low of $110.71 and a 1-year high of $183.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $158.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.61, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.86.

Tetra Tech announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, October 7th that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to reacquire up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG); Commercial and International Services Group (CIG); and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

