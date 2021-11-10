Brokerages Expect Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.34 Billion

Analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) will announce $1.34 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Church & Dwight’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.35 billion. Church & Dwight reported sales of $1.30 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Church & Dwight will report full-year sales of $5.17 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.16 billion to $5.19 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $5.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.32 billion to $5.43 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Church & Dwight.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CHD. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Church & Dwight from $92.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James lowered Church & Dwight from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Church & Dwight from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.25.

NYSE CHD traded up $0.35 on Friday, reaching $90.01. The company had a trading volume of 6,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,208,267. Church & Dwight has a 52-week low of $77.62 and a 52-week high of $90.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $84.29 and its 200 day moving average is $85.21.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.2525 dividend. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.98%.

Church & Dwight declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, October 29th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 38,738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.68, for a total transaction of $3,357,809.84. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,846 shares in the company, valued at $680,091.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert K. Shearer sold 14,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.60, for a total transaction of $1,269,556.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 141.3% in the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 14.8% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 44.4% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 25,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 7,817 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its position in Church & Dwight by 12.0% during the first quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 112,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,817,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Church & Dwight by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 19,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,689,000 after buying an additional 1,916 shares in the last quarter. 80.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

