Brokerages Expect CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $107.55 Million

Equities analysts expect CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG) to announce $107.55 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for CorePoint Lodging’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $108.76 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $106.34 million. CorePoint Lodging reported sales of $86.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that CorePoint Lodging will report full-year sales of $479.72 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $472.96 million to $486.48 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $479.41 million, with estimates ranging from $470.32 million to $488.49 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow CorePoint Lodging.

Get CorePoint Lodging alerts:

CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.54. CorePoint Lodging had a negative net margin of 12.38% and a negative return on equity of 6.16%.

CPLG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CorePoint Lodging from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of CorePoint Lodging from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of CorePoint Lodging from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 2.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,801,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,380,000 after purchasing an additional 111,194 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 2.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,549,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,683,000 after purchasing an additional 117,844 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 3.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 884,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,460,000 after purchasing an additional 26,723 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 4.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 838,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,977,000 after purchasing an additional 33,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in CorePoint Lodging in the second quarter worth about $7,310,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CPLG opened at $15.56 on Wednesday. CorePoint Lodging has a 52-week low of $5.33 and a 52-week high of $18.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $909.72 million, a P/E ratio of -16.55 and a beta of 1.88.

CorePoint Lodging Company Profile

CorePoint Lodging, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of midscale and upper-midscale select service hotels. Its portfolio includes hotels located near employment centers, airports and major travel thoroughfares. The company was founded on May 8, 2017 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

See Also: Basic Economics

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CorePoint Lodging (CPLG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CorePoint Lodging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorePoint Lodging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.