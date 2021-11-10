Brokerages Expect Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) to Announce $0.20 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) to report earnings of $0.20 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Dynagas LNG Partners’ earnings. Dynagas LNG Partners reported earnings per share of $0.21 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Dynagas LNG Partners will report full year earnings of $0.83 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $0.84. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.76. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Dynagas LNG Partners.

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 6th. The shipping company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). Dynagas LNG Partners had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 33.52%. The firm had revenue of $33.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.14 million.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DLNG. Zacks Investment Research raised Dynagas LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 price target on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Shares of Dynagas LNG Partners stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $3.19. 32,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,487. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. Dynagas LNG Partners has a fifty-two week low of $2.06 and a fifty-two week high of $3.72.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Dynagas LNG Partners by 89.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,694 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 14,454 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Dynagas LNG Partners by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 71,992 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 7,192 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Dynagas LNG Partners by 98.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 286,096 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 142,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Dynagas LNG Partners by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,193,933 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,976,000 after acquiring an additional 4,811 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.77% of the company’s stock.

Dynagas LNG Partners Company Profile

Dynagas LNG Partners LP engages in the provision of seaborne transportation services. It owns and operates liquefied natural gas carriers which are employed to energy companies under multi-year charters. The company was founded on May 30, 2013 and is headquartered in Monaco.

