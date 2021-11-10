Brokerages Expect Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.75 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.75) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Immunic’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.86) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.66). Immunic reported earnings of ($0.46) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 63%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Immunic will report full year earnings of ($3.89) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.14) to ($3.63). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($3.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.98) to ($2.47). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Immunic.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.05. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.70) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have issued reports on IMUX shares. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Immunic from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Immunic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Immunic in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.40.

Shares of IMUX traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.98. 78,243 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 210,930. Immunic has a 12 month low of $6.96 and a 12 month high of $28.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.97 million, a P/E ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 1.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.90.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMUX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Immunic by 1,283.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 167,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after buying an additional 155,746 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Immunic by 93.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. Otter Creek Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Immunic by 100.0% in the third quarter. Otter Creek Advisors LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Immunic by 285.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 5,669 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Immunic by 11.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,251,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,073,000 after buying an additional 124,852 shares during the period. 35.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Immunic Company Profile

Immunic, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies aimed at treating chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. It focuses on ulcerative colitis, Crohn’s disease, relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, and psoriasis. The firm’s products include IMU-838, IMU-935, and IMU-856.

