Brokerages Expect Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $589.61 Million

Analysts expect Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) to report sales of $589.61 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Saia’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $581.30 million to $602.23 million. Saia reported sales of $476.48 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 23.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Saia will report full year sales of $2.25 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.19 billion to $2.27 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.33 billion to $2.72 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Saia.

Get Saia alerts:

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $616.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $576.83 million. Saia had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 10.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SAIA. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Saia from $255.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Truist boosted their target price on Saia from $255.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Saia from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Saia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $258.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Saia from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $306.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.93.

NASDAQ SAIA opened at $339.43 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $263.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $237.95. The company has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.24, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.37. Saia has a 1-year low of $162.86 and a 1-year high of $359.75.

In related news, VP Raymond R. Ramu sold 1,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.27, for a total value of $346,702.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 1,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.50, for a total transaction of $397,406.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,591 shares of company stock valued at $884,873 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAIA. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in shares of Saia by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,264,143 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $291,486,000 after buying an additional 428,541 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Saia during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,898,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its holdings in Saia by 80.1% during the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 421,945 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $88,393,000 after purchasing an additional 187,714 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Saia by 103.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 239,999 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,339,000 after purchasing an additional 122,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in Saia by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,022,561 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $243,400,000 after purchasing an additional 115,544 shares in the last quarter.

About Saia

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

Read More: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Saia (SAIA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.