Brokerages Set Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) PT at $23.20

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.20.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ASB. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Associated Banc from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Associated Banc from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet upgraded Associated Banc from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Associated Banc from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

Shares of NYSE ASB opened at $23.38 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.63 and a 200-day moving average of $21.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.17. Associated Banc has a 12 month low of $14.65 and a 12 month high of $23.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 29.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Associated Banc will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.10%.

In other news, Director John F. Bergstrom acquired 50,000 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,150,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Eileen A. Kamerick sold 4,500 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.63, for a total transaction of $92,835.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Associated Banc in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 30.5% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,361 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Associated Banc in the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Associated Banc by 464.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,667 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 6,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Associated Banc during the second quarter valued at approximately $193,000. 79.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Associated Banc

Associated Banc-Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which offers various banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

