Brokerages Set AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Price Target at $124.00

Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $124.00.

AZN has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AZN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 212.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 58,047,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,886,103,000 after buying an additional 39,450,439 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in AstraZeneca by 244.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,518,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,437,000 after purchasing an additional 3,916,259 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in AstraZeneca by 1,366.8% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,178,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,303,000 after purchasing an additional 3,893,799 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 365.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,915,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,669,000 after buying an additional 3,074,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 91.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,323,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,954,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068,480 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AZN traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.14. 2,518,609 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,038,347. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.62 billion, a PE ratio of 43.85, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.26. AstraZeneca has a 52 week low of $46.48 and a 52 week high of $64.21.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

