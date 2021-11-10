Brokerages Set CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) Price Target at $12.25

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.25.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

CTMX traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 587,435. CytomX Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.28 and a fifty-two week high of $10.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.29.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.05). CytomX Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 65.76% and a negative net margin of 108.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.32) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that CytomX Therapeutics will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 3,908.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,008 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,908 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

About CytomX Therapeutics

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer based on its Probody therapeutic technology platform. Its pipeline includes immunotherapies, probody drug conjugates, T cell engaging bispecifics, and other multiple programs. The company was founded by Frederick W.

