Brokerages Set Intertek Group plc (LON:ITRK) Target Price at GBX 5,293.75

Shares of Intertek Group plc (LON:ITRK) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 5,293.75 ($69.16).

ITRK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Intertek Group from GBX 6,250 ($81.66) to GBX 5,550 ($72.51) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a GBX 4,600 ($60.10) target price on shares of Intertek Group in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Intertek Group from GBX 5,900 ($77.08) to GBX 5,550 ($72.51) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Get Intertek Group alerts:

LON:ITRK opened at GBX 5,154 ($67.34) on Friday. Intertek Group has a 1-year low of GBX 4,724 ($61.72) and a 1-year high of GBX 6,306 ($82.39). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 5,151.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 9,283. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.83. The firm has a market capitalization of £8.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.32.

Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

Read More: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Intertek Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intertek Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.