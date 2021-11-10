Brokerages Set Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) PT at $72.83

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $72.83.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RCKT. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, October 24th. Finally, Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, October 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ:RCKT traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.78. The stock had a trading volume of 13,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,540. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.10 and its 200 day moving average is $38.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 16.92 and a current ratio of 16.92. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $26.87 and a 52 week high of $67.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.47 and a beta of 1.66.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.19). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.53) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Rocket Pharmaceuticals will post -2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCKT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 61.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 497,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,024,000 after purchasing an additional 189,020 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 138.1% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 129,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,521,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 403,070 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,884,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 424,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,842,000 after purchasing an additional 14,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 1,225.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 121,044 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,361,000 after purchasing an additional 111,911 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

About Rocket Pharmaceuticals

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of gene therapy treatment options for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. Its multi-platform development approach applies the lentiviral vector (LVV) and adeno-associated viral vector (AAV) gene therapy platforms.

