Brokers Issue Forecasts for Bausch Health Companies Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:BHC)

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (TSE:BHC) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Bausch Health Companies in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Steinberg anticipates that the company will post earnings of $5.10 per share for the year.

Bausch Health Companies stock opened at C$34.30 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$12.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4,000.66, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$35.57 and a 200-day moving average price of C$36.10. Bausch Health Companies has a 1-year low of C$23.96 and a 1-year high of C$43.97.

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

