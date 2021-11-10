Brokers Offer Predictions for Acushnet Holdings Corp.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:GOLF)

Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) – Analysts at KeyCorp raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Acushnet in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, November 7th. KeyCorp analyst B. Andress now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.40 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.20. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Acushnet’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.60 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Acushnet from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acushnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Acushnet from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Acushnet from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.13.

Shares of Acushnet stock opened at $56.30 on Tuesday. Acushnet has a 1 year low of $35.98 and a 1 year high of $57.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.21.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.38. Acushnet had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The business had revenue of $521.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.53 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.85%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Acushnet in the second quarter worth about $25,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acushnet in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acushnet in the second quarter worth about $63,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Acushnet by 13.4% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in shares of Acushnet by 309.9% in the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.58% of the company’s stock.

Acushnet Company Profile

Acushnet Holdings Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of golf products. It operates through the following segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, FootJoy Golf Wear, and Other. The Titleist Golf Balls segment involves in the design and manufacture of golf balls.

