Brokers Offer Predictions for Altice USA, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:ATUS)

Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) – KeyCorp reduced their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Altice USA in a research note issued on Thursday, November 4th. KeyCorp analyst B. Nispel now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.55. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Altice USA’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.88 EPS.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Altice USA had a net margin of 10.58% and a negative return on equity of 84.52%. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Altice USA from $44.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Pivotal Research lowered their target price on Altice USA from $47.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James downgraded Altice USA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Altice USA to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Altice USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.43.

Shares of Altice USA stock opened at $17.54 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.33. Altice USA has a 12-month low of $16.07 and a 12-month high of $38.30. The stock has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a PE ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.04.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Altice USA by 703.3% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Ossiam purchased a new position in shares of Altice USA in the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Altice USA by 26.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of Altice USA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.58, for a total value of $82,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $193,890. Corporate insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

