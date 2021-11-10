Brokers Offer Predictions for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:AUPH)

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft now anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn $2.08 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.83. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ FY2025 earnings at $2.97 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AUPH. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Bloom Burton assumed coverage on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.17.

Shares of AUPH stock opened at $30.06 on Monday. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $9.72 and a 1 year high of $33.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.65. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of -24.84 and a beta of 0.55.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.06). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 215.58% and a negative return on equity of 44.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.28) EPS.

In related news, EVP Robert Bindert Huizinga sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total value of $198,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 133,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,645,121.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Neil Solomons sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.85, for a total value of $79,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 137,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,176,189.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 447,500 shares of company stock worth $11,341,450. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $372,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 717.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,108 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 211.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 594,806 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,163,000 after purchasing an additional 403,950 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 902,663 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,976,000 after purchasing an additional 291,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 183.3% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 43,135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 27,910 shares in the last quarter. 38.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

