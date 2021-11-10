Brokers Set Expectations for SolarEdge Technologies, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SEDG)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) – B. Riley issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for SolarEdge Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 3rd. B. Riley analyst C. Souther anticipates that the semiconductor company will earn $1.35 per share for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $375.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for SolarEdge Technologies’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.24 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $1.52 EPS.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.03). SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 12.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $310.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $310.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $367.00 to $389.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SolarEdge Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $351.26.

SolarEdge Technologies stock opened at $351.14 on Monday. SolarEdge Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $199.33 and a fifty-two week high of $377.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 3.83. The company has a market capitalization of $18.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.01, a PEG ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $296.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $271.95.

In related news, VP Yoav Galin sold 7,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.14, for a total value of $2,703,778.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Tal Payne sold 25,712 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.06, for a total value of $8,872,182.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,174 shares of company stock worth $17,202,708. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SEDG. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the second quarter worth $28,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the second quarter worth $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 3,047.6% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 100.0% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.53% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

