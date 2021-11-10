Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 120,831 Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 120,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Venator Materials by 967.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 7,375 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Venator Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Venator Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Venator Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Venator Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $138,000. 28.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on VNTR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target on shares of Venator Materials in a research report on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Venator Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Venator Materials from $4.50 to $3.70 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Venator Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Venator Materials has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.83.

VNTR opened at $3.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $345.25 million, a PE ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 1.86. Venator Materials PLC has a 12 month low of $1.85 and a 12 month high of $5.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Venator Materials had a negative net margin of 6.92% and a negative return on equity of 1.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Venator Materials PLC will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Venator Materials Company Profile

Venator Materials Plc engages in the manufacture and marketing of chemical products. The firm focuses on development and manufacture of titanium dioxide pigments and performance additives. It operates through two segments: Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment involves the creation of (TiO2) from titanium bearing ores and is a white inert pigment that provides whiteness, opacity and brightness to thousands of everyday items, including coatings, plastics, paper, printing inks, fibers, food and personal care products.

