Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 60,000 Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $940,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 80,475.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 9,657 shares during the last quarter. regents capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ambac Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth about $172,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Ambac Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $165,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ambac Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $195,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Ambac Financial Group by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 3,302 shares in the last quarter. 78.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AMBC opened at $16.35 on Wednesday. Ambac Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $13.09 and a one year high of $18.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.57. The company has a market cap of $755.70 million, a P/E ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.97. Ambac Financial Group had a positive return on equity of 4.52% and a negative net margin of 2.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.01) earnings per share.

Ambac Financial Group Company Profile

Ambac Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial guarantee insurance policies through its subsidiary, Ambac Assurance Corp. Its services include credit, insurance, asset management and other financial services. The company was founded on April 29, 1991 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

